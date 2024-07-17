Este es el listado parcial de los nominados a los Emmy 2024
Foto: Associated Press

Los Ángeles.– Una lista parcial de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2024, según anunció el miércoles la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de drama

  • “The Crown,” Netflix
  • “Fallout,” Prime Video
  • “The Gilded Age,” HBO/Max
  • “The Morning Show,” Apple TV+
  • “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Prime Video
  • “Shogun,” FX
  • “Slow Horses,” Apple TV+
  • “3 Body Problem,” Netflix”

Serie comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary,” ABC
  • “The Bear,” FX
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO/Max
  • “Hacks,” HBO/Max
  • “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu
  • “Palm Royale,” Apple TV+
  • “Reservation Dogs,” FX
  • “What We Do in the Shadows,” FX

Serie limitada o antología

  • “Baby Reindeer,” Netflix
  • “Fargo,” FX
  • “Lessons in Chemistry,” Apple TV+
  • “Ripley,” Netflix
  • “True Detective: Night Country,” HBO/Max

Actor, serie de drama

  • Idris Elba, “Hijack”
  • Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Walter Goggins, “Fallout”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”
  • Dominic West, “The Crown”

Actriz, serie de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
  • Maya Erskine, “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”
  • Anna Sawai, “Shogun”
  • Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Actor, serie de comedia

  • Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”
  • Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs.”

Actriz, serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”
  • Kristin Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia

  • Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
  • Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia

  • Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Actriz de reparto, serie de drama

  • Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
  • Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
  • Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
  • Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
  • Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Actor de reparto, serie de drama

  • Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
  • Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
  • Takehiro Hira, “Shogun”
  • Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Actriz, serie limitada o antología

  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Juno Temple, “Fargo”
  • Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Actor, serie limitada o antología

  • Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
  • Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
  • Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
  • Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Actor de reparto, serie limitada o antología

  • Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
  • Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
  • John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
  • Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o antología

  • Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
  • Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”
  • Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
  • Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Programa de humor y variedades

  • “The Daily Show,” Comedy Central
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC
  • “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NBC
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS

Película hecha para televisión

  • “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” Peacock
  • “Quiz Lady,” Hulu
  • “Red, White and Royal Blue,” Prime Video
  • “Scoop,” Netflix
  • “Unfrosted,” Netflix

Reality o competencia

  • “The Amazing Race,” CBS
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” MTV
  • “Top Chef,” Bravo
  • “The Traitors,” Peacock
  • “The Voice,” NBC

Programa especial de variedades en vivo

  • “The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher,” CBS
  • “66th Grammy Awards,” CBS
  • “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” Netflix
  • “76th Annual Tony Awards,” CBS

Programa animado

  • “Blue Eye Samurai,” Netflix
  • “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox
  • “Scavengers Reign,” HBO/Max
  • “The Simpsons,” Fox
  • “X-Men ’97,” Disney+

Presentador

  • RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, “Shark Tank”
  • Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”
  • Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”
  • Jeff Probst, “Survivor”
Compartir:
Tal vez te interese
Juárez: Camión de personal se queda sin frenos y choca dos carros
Juárez Juárez: Camión de personal se queda sin frenos y choca dos carros
Niurka se integra al elenco para figurar en 'Lagunilla de Barrio'
Espectáculos Niurka se integra al elenco para figurar en 'Lagunilla de Barrio'
Publicidad
Enlaces patrocinados