¿Quién ganará en los Oscar? Te damos las predicciones de AP
Previo a los Premios de la Academia del domingo, los críticos de cine de The Associated Press Jake Coyle y Lindsey Bahr ofrecen una lista completa de predicciones.

A continuación, la lista para las 23 categorías, de cortometraje a mejor película.

Mejor película

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”.

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”.

Actriz

Bahr: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” (“Pobres criaturas”).

Coyle: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (“Los asesinos de la luna”).

Actor

Bahr: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”.

Coyle: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”.

Actriz de reparto

Bahr: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (“Los que se quedan”).

Coyle: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”.

Actor de reparto

Bahr: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”.

Coyle: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”.

Director

Bahr: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”.

Coyle: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”.

Documental

Bahr: “20 Days in Mariupol” (“20 días en Mariúpol”).

Coyle: “20 Days in Mariupol”.

Largometraje internacional

Bahr: “The Zone of Interest” (“La zona de interés”).

Coyle: “The Zone of Interest”.

Largometraje animado

Bahr: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”).

Coyle: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (“Spider-Man: A través del spider-verso”).

Guion original

Bahr: “Past Lives” (“Vidas pasadas”), Celine Song.

Coyle: “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”), Justine Triet, Arthur Harari.

Guion adaptado

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan.

Coyle: “American Fiction” (“Ficción estadounidense”), Cord Jefferson.

Diseño de producción

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman.

Coyle: “Poor Things”, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuza Mihalek.

Cinematografía

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema.

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema.

Diseño de vestuario

Bahr: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington.

Coyle: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington.

Edición

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame.

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame.

Maquillaje y peinado

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Luisa Abel.

Coyle: “Maestro”, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell.

Sonido

Bahr: “The Zone of Interest”.

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”.

Efectos visuales

Bahr: “The Creator”.

Coyle: “Godzilla Minus One”.

Música original

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson.

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson.

Canción

Bahr: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell.

Coyle: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell.

Cortometraje animado

Bahr: “Ninety-Five Senses”.

Coyle: “Letter to a Pig”.

Cortometraje documental

Bahr: “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”.

Coyle: “The Last Repair Shop”.

Cortometraje

Bahr: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”.

Coyle: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”.

