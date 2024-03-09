¿Quién ganará en los Oscar? Te damos las predicciones de AP

Previo a los Premios de la Academia del domingo, los críticos de cine de The Associated Press Jake Coyle y Lindsey Bahr ofrecen una lista completa de predicciones.
A continuación, la lista para las 23 categorías, de cortometraje a mejor película.
Mejor película
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”.
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”.
Actriz
Bahr: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” (“Pobres criaturas”).
Coyle: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (“Los asesinos de la luna”).
Actor
Bahr: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”.
Coyle: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”.
Actriz de reparto
Bahr: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (“Los que se quedan”).
Coyle: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”.
Actor de reparto
Bahr: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”.
Coyle: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”.
Director
Bahr: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”.
Coyle: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”.
Documental
Bahr: “20 Days in Mariupol” (“20 días en Mariúpol”).
Coyle: “20 Days in Mariupol”.
Largometraje internacional
Bahr: “The Zone of Interest” (“La zona de interés”).
Coyle: “The Zone of Interest”.
Largometraje animado
Bahr: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”).
Coyle: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (“Spider-Man: A través del spider-verso”).
Guion original
Bahr: “Past Lives” (“Vidas pasadas”), Celine Song.
Coyle: “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”), Justine Triet, Arthur Harari.
Guion adaptado
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan.
Coyle: “American Fiction” (“Ficción estadounidense”), Cord Jefferson.
Diseño de producción
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman.
Coyle: “Poor Things”, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuza Mihalek.
Cinematografía
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema.
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema.
Diseño de vestuario
Bahr: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington.
Coyle: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington.
Edición
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame.
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame.
Maquillaje y peinado
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Luisa Abel.
Coyle: “Maestro”, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell.
Sonido
Bahr: “The Zone of Interest”.
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”.
Efectos visuales
Bahr: “The Creator”.
Coyle: “Godzilla Minus One”.
Música original
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson.
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson.
Canción
Bahr: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell.
Coyle: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell.
Cortometraje animado
Bahr: “Ninety-Five Senses”.
Coyle: “Letter to a Pig”.
Cortometraje documental
Bahr: “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”.
Coyle: “The Last Repair Shop”.
Cortometraje
Bahr: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”.
Coyle: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”.