Premios Emmy 2025: Lista de los nominados

Los Ángeles.– “Severance” lideró las nominaciones al Emmy con 27 menciones el martes, y “The Studio” encabezó las nominaciones de comedia con 23.
A continuación, una lista parcial de los nominados al Emmy en las principales categorías:
SERIE DE DRAMA
- “Andor”
- “Paradise”
- “Severance”
- “Slow Horses”
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Pitt”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The White Lotus”
SERIE DE COMEDIA
- “Hacks”
- “The Bear”
- “The Studio”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Shrinking”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- “Adolescence”
- “The Penguin”
- “Dying for Sex”
- “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- “Black Mirror”
ACTOR, SERIE DE DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last Of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”; Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”.
ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”; Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”.
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA
Zach Cherry, “Severance”; Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”; Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”; James Marsden, “Paradise”; Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”; Tramell Tillman, “Severance”; John Turturro, “Severance”.
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”; Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”; Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”; Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”; Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”.
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”; Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”.
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”; Sheryl Lee Ralph,” Abbott Elementary”; Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”.
ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”; Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”; Michelle Williams, “Dying For Sex”.
ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”; Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”.
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”; Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”; Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”; Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”; Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”.
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”; Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”; Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”; Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; Jenny Slate, “Dying For Sex”; Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”.
PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.
PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- “Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy”
- “The Gorge”, “Mountainhead”
- “Nonnas”
- “Rebel Ridge”
REALITY DE COMPETENCIA
- “The Amazing Race”
- "RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”, “Top Chef”
- “The Traitors”
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES EN VIVO
- “The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar”
- “Beyoncé Bowl”
- “The Oscars”
- “SNL50: The Anniversary Special”
- “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert”
PROGRAMA ANIMADO
- “Arcane”
- “Bob’s Burgers”
- “Common Side Effects”
- “Love, Death + Robots”
- “The Simpsons”
PRESENTADOR DE REALITY O REALITY DE COMPETENCIA
RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky; “Shark Tank”; Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”; Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”; Jeff Probst, “Survivor”.