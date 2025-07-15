Premios Emmy 2025: Lista de los nominados
Los Ángeles.– “Severance” lideró las nominaciones al Emmy con 27 menciones el martes, y “The Studio” encabezó las nominaciones de comedia con 23.

A continuación, una lista parcial de los nominados al Emmy en las principales categorías:

SERIE DE DRAMA

  • “Andor”
  • “Paradise”
  • “Severance”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “The Diplomat”
  • “The Pitt”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “The White Lotus”

SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • “Hacks”
  • “The Bear”
  • “The Studio”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Shrinking”
  • “What We Do in the Shadows”

SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

  • “Adolescence”
  • “The Penguin”
  • “Dying for Sex”
  • “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • “Black Mirror”

ACTOR, SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”
  • Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
  • Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
  • Britt Lower, “Severance”
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last Of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”; Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”.

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”; Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”.

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Zach Cherry, “Severance”; Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”; Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”; James Marsden, “Paradise”; Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”; Tramell Tillman, “Severance”; John Turturro, “Severance”.

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”; Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”; Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”; Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”; Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”.

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”; Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”.

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”; Sheryl Lee Ralph,” Abbott Elementary”; Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”.

ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”; Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”; Michelle Williams, “Dying For Sex”.

ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”; Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”.

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”; Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”; Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”; Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”; Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”.

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”; Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”; Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”; Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; Jenny Slate, “Dying For Sex”; Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”.

PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • “Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy”
  • “The Gorge”, “Mountainhead”
  • “Nonnas”
  • “Rebel Ridge”

REALITY DE COMPETENCIA

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • "RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Survivor”, “Top Chef”
  • “The Traitors”

PROGRAMA ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES EN VIVO

  • “The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar”
  • “Beyoncé Bowl”
  • “The Oscars”
  • “SNL50: The Anniversary Special”
  • “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert”

PROGRAMA ANIMADO

  • “Arcane”
  • “Bob’s Burgers”
  • “Common Side Effects”
  • “Love, Death + Robots”
  • “The Simpsons”

PRESENTADOR DE REALITY O REALITY DE COMPETENCIA

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky; “Shark Tank”; Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”; Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”; Jeff Probst, “Survivor”.

