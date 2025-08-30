Estos son los artistas más escuchados de la semana en Spotify

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, a nivel global y en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.
MÉXICO
1.- “Perlas Negras” - Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros
2.- “Chula vente” - Luis R Conriquez, Fuerza Regida, Neton Vega
3.- “Ojitos mentirosos” - Chino Pacas
4.- “Tu sancho” - Fuerza Regida
5.- “Marlboro Rojo” - Fuerza Regida
6.- “Frecuencia” - Los Dareyes de la Sierra
7.- “Por sus besos” - Tito Double P
8.- “Suiza” - Calle 24
9.- “2+2″ - Omar Camacho, Victor Mendivil
10.- “Te quería ver” - Alemán, Neton Vega
GLOBAL
1.- “Golden” - Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast
2.- “Back to Friends” – Sombr
3.- “Ordinary” - Alex Warren
4.- “Your Idol” - Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast
5.- “Soda Pop” - Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast
6.- “How It’s Done” - Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast
7.- “Daisies” - Justin Bieber
8.- “Die with a Smile” - Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
9.- “Birds of a Feather” - Billie Eilish
10.- “What It Sounds Like” - Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast
ARGENTINA
1.- “Tu jardín con enanitos” - Roze Oficial, Max Carra, Valen, Ramky en Los Controles
2.- “Tu misterioso alguien” - Miranda!
3.- “La plena - W Sound 05” - W Sound, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums
4.- “Yo y tú” - Ovy On The Drums, Quevedo, Beéle
5.- “Qloo(asterisk)” - Young Cister, Kreamly
6.- “Capaz (merengueton)” - Alleh, Yorghaki
7.- “Soleao” - Myke Towers, Quevedo
8.- “Con otra” - Cazzu
9.- “Motinha 2.0 (Mete Marcha) - Remix” - Dennis, Luisa Sonza, Emilia
10.- “Amor de verano” - La T y la M
CHILE
1.- “Todo Ke Ver” - Jere Klein, Katteyes, Mateo on the Beatz
2.- “Destello...” - Kidd Voodoo
3.- “Bailame asi” - Katteyes, Jere Klein, Lucky Brown
4.- “Me mareo” - Kidd Voodoo, JC Reyes
5.- “Who” – Jimin
6.- “Mambinho Brasileño” – Benjitalkapone
7.- “La plena - W Sound 05” - W Sound, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums
8.- “Zona” - Lucky Brown, Tobal Mj, Nacho G Flow
9.- “Yo y tú” - Ovy On The Drums, Quevedo, Beéle
10.- “Nubes” - Ovy On The Drums, Lucky Brown, Darell
COLOMBIA
1.- “La plena - W Sound 05” - W Sound, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums
2.- “Ba Ba Ba Remix” - Kybba, Sean Paul, Ryan Castro, Busy Signal
3.- “Yo y tú” - Ovy On The Drums, Quevedo, Beéle
4.- “Quédate” – Beéle
5.- “No tiene sentido” – Beéle
6.- “Top diesel” – Beéle
7.- “Amista” - Blessd, Ovy On The Drums
8.- “Hiekka” - Nicky Jam, Beéle
9.- “Sanka” - Ryan Castro, Dongo
10.- “Si te pillara” - Beéle
ESPAÑA
1.- “Tú vas sin (fav)” - Rels B
2.- “La plena - W Sound 05” - W Sound, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums
3.- “Me mareo” - Kidd Voodoo, JC Reyes
4.- “Yo y tú” - Ovy On The Drums, Quevedo, Beéle
5.- “Qloo” - Young Cister, Kreamly
6.- “No tiene sentido” – Beéle
7.- “Aurora” – Mora, De La Rose
8.- “Capaz (merengueton)” - Alleh, Yorghaki
9.- “Si te pillara” – Beéle
10.- “Soleao” - Myke Towers, Quevedo