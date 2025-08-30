Estos son los artistas más escuchados de la semana en Spotify
Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, a nivel global y en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.

MÉXICO

1.- “Perlas Negras” - Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros

2.- “Chula vente” - Luis R Conriquez, Fuerza Regida, Neton Vega

3.- “Ojitos mentirosos” - Chino Pacas

4.- “Tu sancho” - Fuerza Regida

5.- “Marlboro Rojo” - Fuerza Regida

6.- “Frecuencia” - Los Dareyes de la Sierra

7.- “Por sus besos” - Tito Double P

8.- “Suiza” - Calle 24

9.- “2+2″ - Omar Camacho, Victor Mendivil

10.- “Te quería ver” - Alemán, Neton Vega

GLOBAL

1.- “Golden” - Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast

2.- “Back to Friends” – Sombr

3.- “Ordinary” - Alex Warren

4.- “Your Idol” - Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast

5.- “Soda Pop” - Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast

6.- “How It’s Done” - Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast

7.- “Daisies” - Justin Bieber

8.- “Die with a Smile” - Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars

9.- “Birds of a Feather” - Billie Eilish

10.- “What It Sounds Like” - Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast

ARGENTINA

1.- “Tu jardín con enanitos” - Roze Oficial, Max Carra, Valen, Ramky en Los Controles

2.- “Tu misterioso alguien” - Miranda!

3.- “La plena - W Sound 05” - W Sound, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums

4.- “Yo y tú” - Ovy On The Drums, Quevedo, Beéle

5.- “Qloo(asterisk)” - Young Cister, Kreamly

6.- “Capaz (merengueton)” - Alleh, Yorghaki

7.- “Soleao” - Myke Towers, Quevedo

8.- “Con otra” - Cazzu

9.- “Motinha 2.0 (Mete Marcha) - Remix” - Dennis, Luisa Sonza, Emilia

10.- “Amor de verano” - La T y la M

CHILE

1.- “Todo Ke Ver” - Jere Klein, Katteyes, Mateo on the Beatz

2.- “Destello...” - Kidd Voodoo

3.- “Bailame asi” - Katteyes, Jere Klein, Lucky Brown

4.- “Me mareo” - Kidd Voodoo, JC Reyes

5.- “Who” – Jimin

6.- “Mambinho Brasileño” – Benjitalkapone

7.- “La plena - W Sound 05” - W Sound, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums

8.- “Zona” - Lucky Brown, Tobal Mj, Nacho G Flow

9.- “Yo y tú” - Ovy On The Drums, Quevedo, Beéle

10.- “Nubes” - Ovy On The Drums, Lucky Brown, Darell

COLOMBIA

1.- “La plena - W Sound 05” - W Sound, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums

2.- “Ba Ba Ba Remix” - Kybba, Sean Paul, Ryan Castro, Busy Signal

3.- “Yo y tú” - Ovy On The Drums, Quevedo, Beéle

4.- “Quédate” – Beéle

5.- “No tiene sentido” – Beéle

6.- “Top diesel” – Beéle

7.- “Amista” - Blessd, Ovy On The Drums

8.- “Hiekka” - Nicky Jam, Beéle

9.- “Sanka” - Ryan Castro, Dongo

10.- “Si te pillara” - Beéle

ESPAÑA

1.- “Tú vas sin (fav)” - Rels B

2.- “La plena - W Sound 05” - W Sound, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums

3.- “Me mareo” - Kidd Voodoo, JC Reyes

4.- “Yo y tú” - Ovy On The Drums, Quevedo, Beéle

5.- “Qloo” - Young Cister, Kreamly

6.- “No tiene sentido” – Beéle

7.- “Aurora” – Mora, De La Rose

8.- “Capaz (merengueton)” - Alleh, Yorghaki

9.- “Si te pillara” – Beéle

10.- “Soleao” - Myke Towers, Quevedo

